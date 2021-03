BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 1 ranked team in AAA Robert C. Byrd made its season debut in style, downing county rival Bridgeport, 73-49.

Gavin Kennedy had 23 points for the Eagles & Jeremiah King added 17. Bryson Lucas had 14.

Connor Messe led the Indians with 11.

