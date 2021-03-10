Belington man accused of kidnapping and robbery at Philippi home

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Henry M. Ochoa, 39, allegedly kidnapped someone after robbing four others, according police.

On Sunday, police say they responded to an armed robbery complaint on 4th Street in Philippi. During an interview, four of the five victims said that a “masked Hispanic male forced his way into the house,” and was armed with a 9mm Ruger semi automatic pistol, according to the police report.

The victims also said that their hands were “zip-tied or bound with electric wire from a lamp,” the report says. The victims claimed that Ochoa put a gun to their heads and threatened to kill them.

He then demanded a safe and when he couldn’t find one he “stripped the females naked,” took their jewelry, $1,400, a Dwalt drill and a projector from the house and took one of the victims as a hostage, according to the complaint.

The same day, police said they spoke with two of the victims when they said they recognized Ochoa by his Hispanic accident, mannerisms, height and size “after the stress of the situation.” The victims gave police Ochoa’s address located in Belington, WV.

Police say they went to Ochoa’s house and found the stolen property - a projector, a large amount of jewelry and a Dwalt drill- along with a bolt action shot gun and a bag containing a Highpoint .40 S&W pistol with body armor.

After a brief standoff with officers, Ochoa was taken into custody, according to the Philippi Police Department. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree armed robbery and kidnapping. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

