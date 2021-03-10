Advertisement

Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments create a new agreement

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT/CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments announced new Automatic Aid Agreement.

Mayor of Clarksburg Ryan Kennedy said there are several benefits to this agreement. However, one stood out more than others.

“There are certain categories of things that if they happen we’ve automatically decided that someone is going to help. Rather than waiting to be asked the other city will just send stuff there,” he said.

Kennedy said this would include incidents such as big fires or car accidents. Interim Chief of the Clarksburg Fire Department Steve Pulice said that each department has something to offer the other. Pulice added fire equipment was expensive. This aid agreement would save money for each of the departments and allow sharing when necessary. He said they are still in the early stages of figuring out how this will work and they plan to take baby steps while creating a finalized plan. However, he has faith that both cities will be able to work together to keep the community safe.

