Fairmont man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography charge

James Keener
James Keener(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - James Keener, of Fairmont, was sentenced on Wednesday to 120 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Keener, 48, pled guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in July 2020. Keener admitted to having child pornography in March 2019 in Marion County, Bernard announced.

The West Virginia State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

Belington man accused of kidnapping and robbery at Philippi home
Man facing charges after Monongalia County juvenile alleges sexual abuse
