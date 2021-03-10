Gondrezick and Martinez Named All-Big 12 First Team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Mountaineers earned postseason honors from the Big 12 Conference Wednesday.

WVU redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and sophomore forward Esmery Martinez earned All-Big 12 First Team selections. Sophomore guard Kirsten “K.K.” Deans and junior forward Kari Niblack received honorable mention honors.

Gondrezick is WVU’s first unanimous All-Big 12 selection since 2019 (Tynice Martin) and the third in program history, joining Bria Holmes. She leads the Mountaineers and ranks fifth in the league averaging 20 points per game. Gondrezick is the first Mountaineer since 2016 to total 400 points and 100 assists in the same season.

Martinez is the first sophomore to earn first team honors since 2017. Her 283 rebounds this year rank No. 14 in a single-season in program history. Martinez is second on the team averaging 14 points per game and ranks third in the league averaging 12 rebounds per game. WVU is the only team in the conference with two first team selections.

Deans averages 14 points as well and is second on the team with 85 steals. Niblack is averaging nine points and five rebounds this season.

