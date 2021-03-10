Health officials report 302 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 302 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 134,158.

346,363 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 219,306 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,330.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 80-year old male from Upshur County, an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 82-year old male from Ohio County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

DHHR officials said 5,360 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,274), Berkeley (9,897), Boone (1,620), Braxton (785), Brooke (2,036), Cabell (7,987), Calhoun (231), Clay (380), Doddridge (473), Fayette (2,732), Gilmer (720), Grant (1,104), Greenbrier (2,441), Hampshire (1,551), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,302), Harrison (4,922), Jackson (1,685), Jefferson (3,679), Kanawha (12,269), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,253), Logan (2,756), Marion (3,741), Marshall (3,073), Mason (1,798), McDowell (1,382), Mercer (4,265), Mineral (2,596), Mingo (2,168), Monongalia (8,227), Monroe (972), Morgan (941), Nicholas (1,219), Ohio (3,674), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (807), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,591), Putnam (4,307), Raleigh (4,856), Randolph (2,417), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (508), Tyler (635), Upshur (1,715), Wayne (2,615), Webster (332), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (359), Wood (7,194), Wyoming (1,760).

