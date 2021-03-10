Advertisement

Help line for those in West Virginia seeking assistance with gambling addiction

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March is “Gambling Awareness Month” and there are many helplines available for those seeking help with this vice.

HELP4WV is encouraging those in this position in the state of West Virginia to call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This service is designed to assist individuals seeking help with trained professionals they can speak with.

Those a part of the help line are saying that they are seeing an increase in call traffic.

Something that was already on the rise during the pandemic.

From stock trading to gambling at home, those with the service say that gambling continues to be an issue they see.

“It’s become a little easier for folks to gamble on the little thing that we all have in our pocket, the mobile phone. It’s become a little bit more common for us to hear on the help line that people are starting to get into trouble using that to gamble,” says HELP4WV director of marketing and communications, Sheila Moran.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, one out of every fifty adults in West Virginia struggles with gambling.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
Thomas A. Nichols
Webster County man allegedly sexually abused a young girl

Latest News

WV DOH: five local road projects receiving bids
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 10 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 10 2021 6 AM
United Way Wednesday 3 9 2021
United Way Wednesday 3 9 2021
Rick Hill 5 sports podcast
5 Sports Podcast Episode 9: Rick Hill
CDC Guidance
No mask or social distancing? Local expert weighs in on new CDC guidance