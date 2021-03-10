Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 10, 2021

We’ve Been Seeing Warm, Dry Weather For Several Days, But Rain is Coming Soon!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been another fantastic day this afternoon, as we reached highs in the upper-60s. Now, as we head into tonight, it’s going to be dry. Clouds will be coming from the west tonight, which could keep some heat trapped in. These clouds are from a frontal boundary approaching our area. Lows will be in the upper-40s tonight. Tomorrow, more clouds will come in, but breezy southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph will help keep us warm, reaching the upper-60s once again. The dry period ends tomorrow night, as the cold front slides into WV, bringing scattered rain showers for the morning hours. By the afternoon, however, the front moves south enough that the rain leaves, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Thereafter, we’ll see drier conditions for the weekend, but northerly winds will keep us in the upper-40s and low-50s. Next week, another low-pressure system will bring more rain to WV, some of which might be heavy at times.

Tonight: Another dry night is expected, but clouds will start coming in from the west, as our low-pressure system gets closer to our region. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: It’s another mostly cloudy day, but breezy southwesterly winds, of 10-15 mph, will keep us relatively dry. Rain comes in during the overnight hours. High: 70.

Friday: The morning hours will be a little messy, as the front moves through NCWV. By the afternoon, however, the front has left, leaving cloud skies. High: 60.

Saturday: It’s going to be another dry day, but because of northwesterly winds, we’re going to be on the cooler side. Temperatures will roughly be seasonal. High: 52.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths
Elkins Fire
Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame

Latest News

2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 10th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 10 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 10 2021 6 AM
United Way Wednesday 3 9 2021
United Way Wednesday 3 9 2021
Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 9, 2021