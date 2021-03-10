Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 10, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been another fantastic day this afternoon, as we reached highs in the upper-60s. Now, as we head into tonight, it’s going to be dry. Clouds will be coming from the west tonight, which could keep some heat trapped in. These clouds are from a frontal boundary approaching our area. Lows will be in the upper-40s tonight. Tomorrow, more clouds will come in, but breezy southwesterly winds of 10-15 mph will help keep us warm, reaching the upper-60s once again. The dry period ends tomorrow night, as the cold front slides into WV, bringing scattered rain showers for the morning hours. By the afternoon, however, the front moves south enough that the rain leaves, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Thereafter, we’ll see drier conditions for the weekend, but northerly winds will keep us in the upper-40s and low-50s. Next week, another low-pressure system will bring more rain to WV, some of which might be heavy at times.

Tonight: Another dry night is expected, but clouds will start coming in from the west, as our low-pressure system gets closer to our region. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: It’s another mostly cloudy day, but breezy southwesterly winds, of 10-15 mph, will keep us relatively dry. Rain comes in during the overnight hours. High: 70.

Friday: The morning hours will be a little messy, as the front moves through NCWV. By the afternoon, however, the front has left, leaving cloud skies. High: 60.

Saturday: It’s going to be another dry day, but because of northwesterly winds, we’re going to be on the cooler side. Temperatures will roughly be seasonal. High: 52.

