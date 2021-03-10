Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Tuesday Everyone! Was a great day out there today, clouds burned off this afternoon, and temperatures rose into the upper 60′s. This will continue through the rest of the evening. For the rest of the week, our weather will be dictated by the southern flow and the storms that are moving in from the west. As we continue with the southerly flow, the temperature tomorrow and Thursday will climb a little higher than they did today. Near 70 is expected for the next two days. On Thursday evening showers will move into our area with the approach of a cold front. Expect Friday to be a mostly wet and showery day with skies clearing later that afternoon. After that front pushes south it looks like we’ll have a nice, but a cooler weekend with highs into the low 50′s. Enjoy those spring-like temperatures tomorrow!!

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 37

Wednesday: Partly cloudy: High 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High: 68

Friday: Showers through the afternoon: High: 61

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.