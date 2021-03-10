Local expert weighs in on new CDC guidance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to new guidance from the CDC those who have been fully vaccinated don’t have to wear masks or observe social distancing if they are in small groups, but one local expert says we shouldn’t let our guards down.

“This is not a time to extrapolate latitudes that will send us backwards,” said United Hospital Center’s infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Povroznik.

State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh discussed the new guidelines on Monday.

“Good news for a lot of people that if you’re with other people that have been completely vaccinated and they’re two weeks after their vaccines,” those of you who meet the criteria can meet and not worry about physical distances and wearing masks and that’s okay in doors as well per the new guidelines,” said Dr. Marsh.

But just because you have received your second dose of the vaccine, that doesn’t mean you should stop wearing your mask just yet.

The CDC says a person is not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after getting the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

says he thinks people should remain cautious for a longer period of time though.

“it is my opinion these recommendations should be limited to 90 days following vaccination until such time that there’s further evidence published that the vaccine effectiveness remains reliably effective beyond 90 days,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Dr. Povroznik says more research still needs to be done on that 90 day window to better guide us.

“if we take the slow precautionary steps we can start to move in a positive direction,” said Dr. Povroznik.

Right now - experts say masks should be worn and social distancing should be observed in larger public groups even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

