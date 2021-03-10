Lyons Earns NACDA’s Athletics Director of the Year Award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WDTV) - WVU’s Shane Lyons has been named one of four winners of the NACDA’S 2021 Athletics Director of the Year Award.

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics gives the honor to athletic directors who positively impact their student-athletes, their campus and surrounding communities. Lyons is WVU’s first-ever recipient of the award.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award, and I share it with all the hard-working people who make our athletics department so special,” Lyons said. “I cannot thank my family and our University administration enough for their support. It is truly an honor to be a part of President Gee’s leadership team and to be the Director of Athletics at West Virginia University.”

Lyons is the chairman of the Football Oversight Committee and has been regarded as a key member in helping the 2020 college football season take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also works on the NCAA’s Division I Council which has helped student-athletes affected by the pandemic and direct the future of college sports. Lyons has been the athletics director at WVU for seven years.

Matt Hogue (Coastal Carolina), Tom Holmoe (BYU) and Rob Mullens (Oregon) were the other three winners of the award.

