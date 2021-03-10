Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to Morgantown stabbing, charged with malicious wounding

(WOWT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Joshua Ryan Watson, of Wadestown, WV, allegedly stabbed a man after a physical altercation, police say.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:25 pm, officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Wall Street near Milan Puskar Health Right. 

During the initial investigation, officers say they determined that two men were involved in a physical altercation which resulted in one of the individuals being stabbed. Officers located both men and confirmed one to have stab wounds, according to a press release.

The victim of the stabbing was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, and officials say his wounds are believed to be non-life threatening.  

Watson, 26, has been charged with malicious wounding. Watson was processed and is awaiting transport to the North Central Regional Jail.

