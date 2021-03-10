Advertisement

Man facing charges after Monongalia County juvenile alleges sexual abuse

Michael N. Carr Jr.
Michael N. Carr Jr.(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITE OAK, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department says they were made aware of a sexual abuse allegation against Michael N. Carr Jr., of White Oak. The juvenile victim reported the abuse to his teacher, officials say.

The victim alleges that Carr, 28, touched him inappropriately on multiple occasions while he slept and also made other unwanted advances.

Deputies say further allegations were made when they went to the victim’s home with Child Protective Services. During a Child Advocacy interview, the victim said that Carr had been abusing him for months, according to the police report. The victim also said that Carr abused him just prior to when deputies arrived, officials say.

Carr has been charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian or person of trust.

