Pet Helpers: Gunner

Gunner is ready for his “furver” home!

This super sweet, but ornery beagle is ready for a fun loving home. Gunner is approximately 3 or 4 years young. He is pretty spunky and loves to play with toys. He can also be a great couch potato if you just want to chill and watch tv.

Gunner is doing amazing in his foster home and gets along with most of the dogs, but he does not like for the other dogs to bother him if he has a toy or is eating. Because of the toy thing, no small children just to be safe. An adult can take the toy from him and he is ok with that, just not worth the risk. Also, being an only dog in the home may be best. He also has to have a home with no cats. He is very curious and drives them crazy chasing them.

He has also done great on crate training and housebreaking. A fenced in yard is recommended unless you have the patience to work with him on leash. Gunner has that amazing beagle bail so no apartments. He loves to let you know how excited he is when you get home.

He weighs approx 29 lbs, is neutered, up-to-date on shots, flea treated and wormed. If you think you are his new family please fill out an application athttps://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/His adoption fee is 150.00 and he is being fostered in Clarksburg WV.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.