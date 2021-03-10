Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Poison Center is warning citizens about the dangers of Delta-8-THC.

This is a drug that’s being sold as fruit flavored gummies and vaping solutions in shops that sell CBD and vaping supplies, as well as gas stations and convenience stores.

The Poison Center says Delta-8-THC gummies should not be confused with CBD gummies or other CBD or hemp containing products.

Delta-8-THC is currently legal, but can have harmful reactions if more than one “dose” is taken. It can also be dangerous if a single dose is taken by a child.

Reports of significant adverse reactions after adults ingested what they thought was a similar product have been sent to the West Virginia Poison Center.

“Delta-8-THC is not the same thing as CBD. Taking more than one dose may cause harm. Even one dose may cause harm if the product does not actually contain the labeled ingredients. These products are not regulated so there is no assurance that the label is correct. Fruit flavored gummies containing drugs can easily be mistaken for candy by young children,” said Dr. Scharman, the Director of the West Virginia Poison Center and Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at West Virginia University in Charleston.

Officials say in other states, kids have required admission to an intensive care unit after eating Delta-8-THC products.

