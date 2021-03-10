Advertisement

Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids

The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of...
The prosecutor contends William Wallace killed his wife during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children she had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as the trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za’Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011. Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
Thomas A. Nichols
Webster County man allegedly sexually abused a young girl

Latest News

Rick Hill 5 sports podcast
5 Sports Podcast Episode 9: Rick Hill
This photo provided by the Hanford Police Department shows Chelsea Becker on Nov. 6, 2019....
Bail granted for woman who used meth before stillbirth
In this Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 photo, riot fencing and razor wire reinforce the security zone...
Pentagon approves extending Guard deployment at Capitol
Three jurors have been selected to serve in the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin.
Three jurors have been selected to serve in the high-profile trial of Derek Chauvin