RCB’s Sturm inks with Davis & Elkins women’s basketball

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RC senior guard Victoria Sturm made her commitment to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball official on Tuesday.

Sturm was a first-team all-state selection with Lincoln last year. In her first game as a Flying Eagle, she scored 38 points to lead her team to an overtime victory over Philip Barbour.

D&E head coach Rachel Swartz actually came to that game in person and Sturm’s relationship with her played a big role in the decision.

