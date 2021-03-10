Advertisement

RCB’s Sturm inks with Davis & Elkins women’s basketball

Scored 38 points in first game as Flying Eagle
Sturm
Sturm(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RC senior guard Victoria Sturm made her commitment to Davis & Elkins women’s basketball official on Tuesday.

Sturm was a first-team all-state selection with Lincoln last year. In her first game as a Flying Eagle, she scored 38 points to lead her team to an overtime victory over Philip Barbour.

D&E head coach Rachel Swartz actually came to that game in person and Sturm’s relationship with her played a big role in the decision.

