BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The South Harrison Hawks picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Notre Dame, 56-34.

Kacie Saltis had 15 points and Reagan Rudder added 13 points, all in the first half.

Abigail Lanham scored 19 points for the Irish & her sister, Zayla, added 15 with 10 rebounds for the Irish.

