Advertisement

Target partners with CVS to bring COVID shots to 600+ stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.

The retailer announced Tuesday that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.

“Target already supports CVS-administered vaccinations each year for the flu, shingles and pneumonia, and we’ll continue to partner closely as they administer the vaccine while following state and federal guidelines,” a news release said.

“We’re also making fitting rooms available to CVS at select stores to host appointments.”

Eligibility and participating locations can be found at CVS.com.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Thomas A. Nichols
Webster County man allegedly sexually abused a young girl

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
The talks with Dollar General come amid concerns that rural Americans won’t have easy access to...
CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Feds arrest CEO at upscale Houston home for alleged Medicare fraud
Elkins House Fire
Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years