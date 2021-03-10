Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people died in a house fire on River Street on Tuesday, the City of Elkins announced.

The city said that the house was closed and posted as uninhabitable by city fire and code enforcement officials. Officials said that the fire seems to have been human caused because the fire happened in a building with no electrical power or gas service.

The Elkins Fire Department responded to the fire and attempted to get into the house, but the building was fully engulfed when they arrived, the city says.

City officials say the property came to their attention last year because of a large pile of trash in the backyard and signs of entry and occupation by unauthorized persons. Because there was no water service to the house, it was considered uninhabitable under city code. The front porch was also missing, and the house was in a general in an “advanced state of disrepair”, according to the City of Elkins.

The unauthorized occupants were ordered to vacate the premises by a City Code Enforcement officer on June 1, 2020.

The two individuals have not yet been identified. The WV State Fire Marshal is investigating.

