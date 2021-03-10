Advertisement

Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’

The house was posted as uninhabitable with entrances sealed
Elkins House Fire
Elkins House Fire(City of Elkins)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people died in a house fire on River Street on Tuesday, the City of Elkins announced.

The city said that the house was closed and posted as uninhabitable by city fire and code enforcement officials. Officials said that the fire seems to have been human caused because the fire happened in a building with no electrical power or gas service.

The Elkins Fire Department responded to the fire and attempted to get into the house, but the building was fully engulfed when they arrived, the city says.

City officials say the property came to their attention last year because of a large pile of trash in the backyard and signs of entry and occupation by unauthorized persons. Because there was no water service to the house, it was considered uninhabitable under city code. The front porch was also missing, and the house was in a general in an “advanced state of disrepair”, according to the City of Elkins.

The unauthorized occupants were ordered to vacate the premises by a City Code Enforcement officer on June 1, 2020.

The two individuals have not yet been identified. The WV State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged
Walter E. Richardson
UPDATE: Fairmont man’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder after victim dies, police say
Huggins
WVU head coach Bob Huggins not named finalist for Hoops Hall of Fame
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice criticizes Sen. Manchin during COVID-19 press briefing
Thomas A. Nichols
Webster County man allegedly sexually abused a young girl

Latest News

Applications sought for WVa abandoned mine site projects
Michael N. Carr Jr.
Man facing charges after Monongalia County juvenile alleges sexual abuse
Gov. Justice says more than 100 COVID-19 deaths unreported at health care facilities
Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments create a new agreement
Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments create a new agreement