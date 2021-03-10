WV DOH: five local road projects receiving bids

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 26 road projects, including five in our viewing area, should be speeding up thanks to some funding.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) is in the process of reviewing of handful of bids. They hope to give out contracts for the projects soon.

Local projects getting bids are the “Beatrice Bridge Replacement” and “Bonds Creek Guardrail Replacement” in Ritchie County, “Pine Grove and Barrackville Rd. Slide Correction” in Marion County, and “Catholic Farm to Becky’s Creek Resurfacing” and “Corridor H to Leading Creek Resurfacing” in Randolph County.

For a full list of projects receiving bids, click here.

