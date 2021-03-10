WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Students on WVU’s campus found a recruitment flyer from a national hate group on their cars.

Part of the flyer states “if you’re interested in learning more on what you can do to defend your race” to visit their website and at the top of the flyer you can see a logo that displays “white pride world wide.”

“In this situation, the individuals contacted the UPD [University Police department], an investigation has taken place, the FBI has been contacted as they would in any circumstance like this,” said Vice President of WVU’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Meshea Poore.

With University police and campus officials aware of the situation, the communications Manager at Morgantown police says that WVU isn’t the first place flyers like this one has appeared in the area. In fact, nationally, the Anti-defamation league has reported an increase in hate group recruitment over the last few years, and on college campuses, there was a 7% increase by 2019.

This is why Poore says it’s important to continue to report situations like these.

“We have a responsibility to individually and collectively do our part to interrupt behavior like this that will divide or cause harm to members of our community,” Poore siad.

Poore also mentioned that students can report instances like this one to the UPD or you can call 911 directly. There are also other campus resources provided by the university.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.