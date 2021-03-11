Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 11th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We warm up into the 70s under mostly sunny skies tomorrow, but we see strong winds, with speeds gusting up to 25 miles an hour throughout the afternoon. These strong winds mark the passage of a front, which brings rain headed into the day on Friday. Early Friday morning, the showers begin, and continue throughout the day, but only amount to about half an inch of accumulation.The rain comes to an end at night, and we’ll see a dry weekend, but the rain does drop the temperatures significantly. On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see highs right around 50 degrees. On Monday, another system begins to push into our area, so that we see rain throughout the day, accompanied by some freezing rain and possibly even a couple of snowflakes, especially in the upper elevation regions. However, headed into Tuesday morning, the system pushes out, and we’re just left with temperatures in the 50s for a drier day on Tuesday, What’s the possibility for a couple of scattered sprinkles. These isolated showers look like they might stick around through Wednesday as well, but since the second system it’s still a little bit far off, we will keep you updated as we get closer to the event.

Today: A few clouds pass overhead but we stay dry. High: 69.

Tonight: Partly cloudy but warm, with rain beginning in the early morning. Low: 53.

Friday: Rain begins early and continues through the day. High: 63.

Friday: We dry out but cool down. High: 63.

