Betty Louise Keith Michaels, 83, of Mt. Clare passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Wilmington, NC on November 14, 1937, a daughter of the late Oscar Wade and Clara Mason Jackson. Twice married, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Okey Taylor Keith on July 10, 1966, and also her second husband, Victor Michaels on March 8, 2011. Surviving are one daughter, Vickie Marlene Hastman and her husband Keith of Bridgeport; one son, Mathew Keith and his wife Tabatha of Bridgeport; three grandchildren, Taylor Lee Keith and his fiancé Lisa of Bridgeport, Roger “Wade” Keith and his wife Lindsey of Bridgeport, and Drew Victor Hastman of Bridgeport; three great grandchildren, Bentley, Georgia and Maverick Keith; and her dog LuLu. She was also preceded in death by one brother, James Wade “J.W.” Jackson. Betty was a retired secretary with the Harrison County Board of Education. She was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, Quiet Dell United Methodist Church and a lifelong volunteer at United Hospital Center. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00 am with Reverend Dr. Ken Ramsey officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport WV 26330. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

