Advertisement

Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address on Thursday night to announce that he is directing states to make all American adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine no later than May 1.

That’s according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters ahead of Biden’s evening address on the one year anniversary of the pandemic. The officials say the president will also say that there is a good chance Americans will be able to safely gather in small groups by July 4.

Biden is also expected to stress that the “fight is far from over.” But he’ll say the nation will be in a “far better place” by the Independence Day holiday if Americans wear masks, follow public health guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to keep the focus on the president’s address.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths
Elkins Fire
Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’
Joshua Ryan Watson
Man arrested in connection to Morgantown stabbing, charged with malicious wounding
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden to address nation, wants everyone vaccine-eligible by May 1
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, provides...
This time, the stimulus package helps more college students
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision