Burning prohibited during the day until May 31 in WVa

Bonfire
Bonfire(WSAW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Division of Forestry says fires are prohibited between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during burning season, which began March 1 and runs through May 31.

Any burning that occurs during the permitted hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. must be completely put out by the morning, the agency says.

The prohibitions don’t apply to small fires for the purpose of food preparation, warmth or light if all grass, brush, stubble and debris have been removed at least 10 feet from the fire. The rules also don’t apply to burning that takes place when the ground around the burning site is covered by at least an inch of snow.

In general, all fires must have a ring or safety strip cleared of burnable material and at least 10 feet wide.

Burning season also occurs from October 1 through December 31.

More information is available from the Division of Forestry website.

