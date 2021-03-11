Health officials report 338 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 338 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 134,496.

354,422 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 224,792 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,338.

On Wednesday, the DHHR learned that 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported properly by healthcare facilities. These deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 85-year old male from Logan County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

DHHR officials said 5,305 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,276), Berkeley (9,931), Boone (1,626), Braxton (787), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,037), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (475), Fayette (2,743), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,112), Greenbrier (2,440), Hampshire (1,553), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,305), Harrison (4,937), Jackson (1,691), Jefferson (3,682), Kanawha (12,293), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,262), Logan (2,764), Marion (3,756), Marshall (3,078), Mason (1,800), McDowell (1,384), Mercer (4,270), Mineral (2,599), Mingo (2,181), Monongalia (8,243), Monroe (973), Morgan (942), Nicholas (1,228), Ohio (3,677), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (810), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,605), Putnam (4,319), Raleigh (4,870), Randolph (2,424), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,615), Webster (334), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,205), Wyoming (1,765).

