Advertisement

Health officials report 338 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 338 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 134,496.

354,422 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 224,792 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,338.

On Wednesday, the DHHR learned that 168 COVID-19 related deaths were not reported properly by healthcare facilities. These deaths will be reported on the COVID-19 dashboard on Friday.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Lincoln County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year old male from Mason County, a 73-year old male from Nicholas County, and an 85-year old male from Logan County.

“As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.  “Our sincere condolences are extended to these families.”

DHHR officials said 5,305 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,276), Berkeley (9,931), Boone (1,626), Braxton (787), Brooke (2,037), Cabell (8,037), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (475), Fayette (2,743), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,112), Greenbrier (2,440), Hampshire (1,553), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,305), Harrison (4,937), Jackson (1,691), Jefferson (3,682), Kanawha (12,293), Lewis (1,063), Lincoln (1,262), Logan (2,764), Marion (3,756), Marshall (3,078), Mason (1,800), McDowell (1,384), Mercer (4,270), Mineral (2,599), Mingo (2,181), Monongalia (8,243), Monroe (973), Morgan (942), Nicholas (1,228), Ohio (3,677), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (810), Pocahontas (599), Preston (2,605), Putnam (4,319), Raleigh (4,870), Randolph (2,424), Ritchie (629), Roane (508), Summers (702), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (509), Tyler (637), Upshur (1,717), Wayne (2,615), Webster (334), Wetzel (1,100), Wirt (360), Wood (7,205), Wyoming (1,765).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths
Elkins Fire
Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’
Joshua Ryan Watson
Man arrested in connection to Morgantown stabbing, charged with malicious wounding
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Christopher Foster
UPDATE: Two women injured in stabbing incident in Fairmont, Pennsylvania man charged

Latest News

James Tyrone Pugh
U.S. Marshals Service searching for man indicted on drug charges, asking for public’s help
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 11 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 11 2021 6 AM
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
fire
Elkins Fire