Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s already been an active day, as some rain, which was heavy at times, had already pushed in for the afternoon. This comes as a cold front swings down into WV during the evening and overnight hours. Some of the rain will be heavy at times, which could create slick road conditions. Not only does this mean an umbrella is necessary, but you’ll also need to give yourself extra time on those roads. The front leaves in the late-morning hours, leaving cloudy skies and highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. By the time it leaves, we’ll likely see between 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain, which, on the bright side, will alleviate the dry weather we’ve had for several days. After that, the weekend will be cool but dry, as northerly winds bring cool air into WV. Highs will be in the low-50s, with lows in the 30s. Next week, a complex low-pressure system will bring rain to the lowlands and rain/snow mix and, perhaps, icing potential to the mountains, so we’ll be watching this system carefully.

Tonight: Cold front pushes into WV tonight, bringing widespread rain showers into WV, some of which will be heavy at times. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Rain pushing in the morning, but by the afternoon, it leaves and we’re left with cooler, drier conditions. High: 58.

Saturday: Cooler, drier air flows into NCWV, keeping us relatively dry, but more seasonable in terms of highs. Highs will be in the low-50s. High: 50.

Sunday: More cloudy conditions and cool temperatures will stick around in WV, but since we’ll still be dry, the weather is tolerable. High: 52.

