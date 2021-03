BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Olivia Krinov scored 20 points & Emma Cayton added 16 as Lewis County outlasted Lincoln, 58-47.

Emma Starett had 10 points for the Minutemaids.

Madi Martin paced the Cougars with 12 and Hannah Ferris added 11.

