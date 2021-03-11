Advertisement

Manchin: WV local governments to get $677M from stimulus

Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin told West Virginia officials the new federal stimulus package will include $677 million in funding to local governments in the state.

The money is broken up into $176 million for metropolitan cities, $153 million for smaller cities and $348 million for the state’s 55 counties.

The state government separately will receive $1.25 billion.

Manchin said local officials can use funding to pay expenses related to the pandemic, including covering lost revenue and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Half of the funds will be distributed within 60 days of the legislation being signed by the president, while the second half will go out one year later.

“For the first time in as long as I can remember, local governments have the flexibility to use these funds to fix and upgrade sewer, water and broadband infrastructure without all of the bureaucratic red tape,” Manchin said.

