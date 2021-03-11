Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents and students at Lincoln High School are protesting to keep a tradition: honors students wearing different colored graduation gowns.

“These kids want to have their voices heard, they’ve had the most challenging senior year to date, and they feel like this is one more slap while they’re down,” said concerned parent Traci Stingo.

Lincoln High School announced that they were going to have all graduation gowns the same color this year, when usually, students that are a part of the national honors society had a gold gown for their academic achievements.

Many seniors are upset about the decision. They all want the Principal Decker to understand why this decision is difficult for them, especially during a pandemic.

“He [Principal Decker] gave us a big spiel last Wednesday about we’re keeping as much senior tradition as possible given the covid outbreak, but then he goes and strips the biggest tradition that we have away from us,” said senior at Lincoln High School Matthew Holbert

5 News requested a statement from Principal Decker and was referred to Superintendent Dora Stutler who said that the decision was made at a school level and that there will be ways to distinguish the graduates for their accomplishments. She says she believes Decker wants to have everyone seem as one and says she doesn’t believe the discussion will end here.

