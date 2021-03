BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd quarterback Xavier Lopez is heading to Glenville State football.

The former QB1 signed on the dotted line on Thursday.

He returned from a shoulder injury in 2020 and was an honorable mention all-state selection.

Lopez was 111 for 184 for 1,857 yards and 17 total touchdowns.

