RCB’s Sturm named Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB senior guard Victoria Sturm is the first-ever Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Sturm inked with Davis & Elkins women’s basketball this week and on the same night, hit the 1,000 point mark of her career.

She is joined by her little sister Jaden on the Flying Eagles.

