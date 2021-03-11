Advertisement

RCB’s Sturm named Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

Scored 38 points in first game of senior season
Victoria Sturm Athlete of the Week
Victoria Sturm Athlete of the Week(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB senior guard Victoria Sturm is the first-ever Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Sturm inked with Davis & Elkins women’s basketball this week and on the same night, hit the 1,000 point mark of her career.

She is joined by her little sister Jaden on the Flying Eagles.

