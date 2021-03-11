BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Robert “Bob” Edward Sollars Sr. passed peacefully Thursday, March 11, 2021 with his family by his side. Bob was born June 24, 1939 in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania to the late Harold Arnold Sollars and Hazel Clark Sollars. Bob served our country in the Marine Corps and was a coal miner for Cumberland Mines for many years. Bob met Dorothy L. Brock and they were happily married for over 50 years. They were the previous owners of T&L Hot Dogs on High Street in Morgantown, West Virginia. Bob loved the Lord, driving his tractor, working in the yard, and tending to his garden. He also loved spending time and making memories with his grandchildren. Bob is survived by his wife Dorothy L. Sollars, and his four sons Robert Edward Sollars Jr. and his wife Karen, Joseph Richard Sollars, both of Daybrook, James Edward Sollars and his wife Julie and Kenneth Ray Sollars and his wife Stacey, both of Fairmont. He is also survived by one sister, Ruth Cale of Masontown, grandchildren Matthew Sollars, Justin Sollars, Joleigh Sollars, Aaron Sollars, Noah Sollars, and Aiden Sollars. Bob is preceded in death by his daughter in-law Lisa Sollars, Brothers James, Junior, Ray, Donald, Joseph Ray, and Harry Sollars, and sisters Sylvia Close, Louise Woods, Hazel Laskody, Wanda Tennant, Betty Bowser, Jane Sollars, and Odessa Sollars. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visiting hours will be continued Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Bob will be interred at Mt. Zion Cemetery following the services. The Sollars family would like to thank WVU hospice for the care and compassion they provided for Bob. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

