UHS alum Metheny named to MAC All-Freshman Team

Averaged 10.5 points for Bowling Green
Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny (5) brings the ball up court as Michigan guard Mike Smith...
Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny (5) brings the ball up court as Michigan guard Mike Smith defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University High alum and current Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny was named to the All-MAC Freshman Team on Wednesday.

Metheny averaged 10.5 points per game for the Falcons. He’s scored in double figures in 5 consecutive contests, including a career-high 29 points against Eastern Michigan in February.

Metheny and Bowling Green begin play in the MAC tournament on Thursday evening against Akron.

