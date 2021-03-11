UHS alum Metheny named to MAC All-Freshman Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University High alum and current Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny was named to the All-MAC Freshman Team on Wednesday.

Metheny averaged 10.5 points per game for the Falcons. He’s scored in double figures in 5 consecutive contests, including a career-high 29 points against Eastern Michigan in February.

Metheny and Bowling Green begin play in the MAC tournament on Thursday evening against Akron.

