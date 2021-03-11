Advertisement

Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after high-speed chase

Chad Newcome
Chad Newcome(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, fired multiple shots at officers and set fire to the woods.

On Wednesday at around 3 pm, officers with the West Virginia State Police Department and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man with a shotgun in the Gaines area.

Officers say Chad C. Newcome, of Rock Cave, led them on a high-speed chase. Both agencies later found Newcome’s vehicle, unoccupied, “down an unmaintained roadway,” in the Goshen area, according to a press release.

While officers were securing the area, Newcome allegedly fired a shot at them, which officials say stared a stand-off. After two hours of negotiations, police say Newcome set fire to the woods and ran deeper into the woods while firing more shots at the officers.

Officials say Newcome, 40, was eventually tasered and taken into custody.

Further investigation showed that Newcome had also fired multiple shots into his girlfriend’s home and vehicle, the release states.

Newcome has been charged with wanton endangerment, armed robbery, fleeing with reckless indifference and driving revoked for third DUI.

