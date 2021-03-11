Advertisement

Upshur County Sheriff’s Office: Man found in possession of explosive device, methamphetamine, 50 guns and more

Benjamin J. Reger
Benjamin J. Reger(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is facing charges after deputies allegedly find him in possession of explosives, firearms, methamphetamine and more.

On Wednesday at around 7 am, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on Tallmansville Road.

At the scene deputies say they found an explosive device, 50 firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, body armor, 1 pound of methamphetamine and $9,000 in cash.

Officials say Benjamin J. Reger, of Buckhannon, was arrested at the scene.

Reger, 43, has been charged with possession with intent.

