Upshur County Sheriff’s Office: Man found in possession of explosive device, methamphetamine, 50 guns and more

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man is facing charges after deputies allegedly find him in possession of explosives, firearms, methamphetamine and more.

On Wednesday at around 7 am, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant on Tallmansville Road.

At the scene deputies say they found an explosive device, 50 firearms, a large quantity of ammunition, body armor, 1 pound of methamphetamine and $9,000 in cash.

Officials say Benjamin J. Reger, of Buckhannon, was arrested at the scene.

Reger, 43, has been charged with possession with intent.

