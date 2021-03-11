U.S. Marshals Service searching for man indicted on drug charges, asking for public’s help

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The United States Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in finding James Tyrone Pugh aka “Tyke” aka “Fam”.

The U.S. Marshals say Pugh was indicted by the FBI Mon Metro Drug Task Force for possession with intent to distribute Fentenayl and Conspiracy to Distribute in October 2020.

Pugh is described as a 46 year old black male approximately 5′08″ tall and weighing 195 lb, with black hair and brown eyes.

Pugh is known to frequent multiple areas of WV, including Morgantown, Wheeling, and Beckley, according to a press release. Pugh also has ties to multiple other states including NY, TX, IL, CA, and FL.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pugh should contact the US Marshals Service at 304-623-0486.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.