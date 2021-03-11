Advertisement

West Virginia bounced by OK State in first round of Big 12 Tournament, 72-69

McBride & Sherman: 19 points
West Virginia and Oklahoma State compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship...
West Virginia and Oklahoma State compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2021. (Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference)(Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference | Denny Medley)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Big 12 tournament journey is over on Day 1.

Oklahoma State used a second half surge to down the Mountaineers, 72-69, for its second consecutive victory over WVU.

West Virginia saw an 8 point second half lead evaporate and turn into a 10-point OK State advantage with 6 minutes left to play.

WVU battled back and had a chance to tie the game with a three at the buzzer, but the ball did not leave Sean McNeil’s hands in time.

Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson each had 17 points for the the Cowboys and Isaac Likekele added 10.

Deuce McBride and Taz Sherman each had 19 points for WVU while Derek Culver had 11 with 9 rebounds.

The Mountaineers will await their NCAA tournament seeding on this upcoming selection Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE | W.Va. DHHR releases list of facilities with unreported COVID-19 deaths
Elkins Fire
Two people die in Elkins house fire, house was posted as ‘uninhabitable’
Joshua Ryan Watson
Man arrested in connection to Morgantown stabbing, charged with malicious wounding
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC

Latest News

Victoria Sturm Athlete of the Week
RCB’s Sturm named Bridgeport Sports Complex Athlete of the Week
Xavier Lopez
RCB QB Lopez inks with Glenville State
Olivia Krinov
Lewis County holds off Lincoln, 58-47
Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny (5) brings the ball up court as Michigan guard Mike Smith...
UHS alum Metheny named to MAC All-Freshman Team