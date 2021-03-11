West Virginia bounced by OK State in first round of Big 12 Tournament, 72-69

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Big 12 tournament journey is over on Day 1.

Oklahoma State used a second half surge to down the Mountaineers, 72-69, for its second consecutive victory over WVU.

West Virginia saw an 8 point second half lead evaporate and turn into a 10-point OK State advantage with 6 minutes left to play.

WVU battled back and had a chance to tie the game with a three at the buzzer, but the ball did not leave Sean McNeil’s hands in time.

Cade Cunningham and Avery Anderson each had 17 points for the the Cowboys and Isaac Likekele added 10.

Deuce McBride and Taz Sherman each had 19 points for WVU while Derek Culver had 11 with 9 rebounds.

The Mountaineers will await their NCAA tournament seeding on this upcoming selection Sunday.

BOUNCED. 😡

West Virginia's Big 12 tourney journey ends...in game 1.

FINAL: OK State 72, WVU 69 @Okaytazoo & @deucemcb11: 19 points

Derek Culver: 11 points, 9 rebounds

📸: Denny Medley/Big 12https://t.co/OZDr0kSf0R pic.twitter.com/CuJOuvUrbi — WDTV Sports (@WDTVSports) March 11, 2021

