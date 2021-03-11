West Virginia health centers receive more vaccine doses

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - West Virginia will receive an increase of 4,680 first and second Pfizer vaccine doses. Overall, West Virginia will receive 37,000 first and second Moderna doses, 51,400 first and second Pfizer doses, and 2,200 Johnson & Johnson doses next week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced in a press release.

In addition, nine health centers across West Virginia have been invited to order COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the federal government, increasing West Virginia’s overall dose allocation.

The following additional health centers have been invited to directly order COVID-19 vaccines from the HRSA COVID-19 Vaccination Program:

Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Grafton

Hawse Health Center, Baker

Mountaineer Community Health Center, Paw Paw

WomenCare, Scott Depot

Community Health Systems, Beckley

Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle

Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Camden On Gauley

New River Health Association, Scarbro

Tug River Health Association, Gary

