West Virginia health centers receive more vaccine doses

(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - West Virginia will receive an increase of 4,680 first and second Pfizer vaccine doses. Overall, West Virginia will receive 37,000 first and second Moderna doses, 51,400 first and second Pfizer doses, and 2,200 Johnson & Johnson doses next week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced in a press release.

In addition, nine health centers across West Virginia have been invited to order COVID-19 vaccine doses directly from the federal government, increasing West Virginia’s overall dose allocation.

The following additional health centers have been invited to directly order COVID-19 vaccines from the HRSA COVID-19 Vaccination Program:

  • Preston Taylor Community Health Center, Grafton
  • Hawse Health Center, Baker
  • Mountaineer Community Health Center, Paw Paw
  • WomenCare, Scott Depot
  • Community Health Systems, Beckley
  • Rainelle Medical Center, Rainelle
  • Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Camden On Gauley
  • New River Health Association, Scarbro
  • Tug River Health Association, Gary

