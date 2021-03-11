Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, March 11

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
John Halterman:  Does the thought of your mortality and putting together and estate plan overwhelming?  I mean, I get it.  It’s super daunting to have to think about your death and then what happens afterwards.  But what I tell people is, this is what we do for our clients.  We will sit down with you.  Figure out exactly what you would like to happen.  We’ll recommend an attorney to go visit and come up with the right documents for you.  We’ll make sure that you’re there and have a good understanding.  We’ll be there with you.  And when it’s time to implement the documents, we’ll make sure that the documents you have are right and suitable for your situation.  And so, I’ll tell you, don’t be overwhelmed.  I get why you are, but let us help you.  We can help and we’ll be there.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

