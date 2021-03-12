A New Mural Brings More Art to Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new mural will begin downtown on Monday, March 15, at the Pleasant Street Parking Garage in Morgantown.

This mural is a part of the Main Street Morgantown’s Design Committee vision to bring the Arts to the Historic Downtown District in collaboration with the Morgantown Parking Authority and the Organizational Grant from YCF.

“The Organizational Arts Grant is made possible through a collaborative effort between YCF and the Arts Council of Greater Morgantown, with funding from the City of Morgantown, the Monongalia County Commission, and the Douglas H. Tanner Memorial Fund for the Arts.”

“The Parking Authority is excited to partner with Main Street Morgantown to bring more art to the downtown. We look forward to seeing the vision of artist Jennifer Ramsey unfold.”

The mural’s creator, Jennifer Ramsey, has made murals in Elkins, WV, Thomas, WV, and Bolivia (South America). “I have extensive art training with an undergrad degree in visual arts from Harvard.”

This mural is the first of three artistic murals that are set to commissioned by the Main Street Morgantown Design Committee.

