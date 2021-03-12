Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 12th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Heavy rain passes through in the early morning hours, but tapers off headed into the later morning. However, it does manage to cool our temperatures down into the upper 50s for our daytime high, with potential to reach 60 under the afternoon sun. Our weekend will be much drier and much cooler, with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be a little bit cloudier than Saturday, and the clouds continue to build heading into the start of next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy but still dry, with temperatures just reaching 50 degrees for the daytime high. On Monday night, rain begins, and the sprinkles continue into Tuesday. This rain falls in the form of light, isolated showers throughout the day on Tuesday, and temperatures stick around in the mid-50s. On Wednesday though, we dry out decently, with the sun peeking out in the afternoon and temperatures again making their way up towards the mid 50s. We are starting to see plenty of rain showers, so it looks like we’re headed out of winter and into spring! Make sure to keep an umbrella on hand!

Today: We start with some light rain but dry up in the afternoon. High: 63.

Tonight: Clearing with colder temperatures. Low: 34.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds during a dry day. High: 55.

Sunday: Clouds cover increases through the day. High: 52.

