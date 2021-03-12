Antero Resources Gifts Robinson Grand Capital Campaign with $100,000 Check

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Antero Resources, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, and the City of Clarksburg accepted a contribution to the performing arts center’s capital campaign this morning.

Towards the end of 2017, Antero Resources made a $600,000 commitment to the theatre’s restoration, renovation, and on-going operation. Today, this commitment is continuing to be met by issuing the $100,000 gift towards the Robinson Grand Capital Campaign. Now, this company has contributed $500,000 towards the theatre.

“We’re deeply thankful for our dedicated supporters, including Antero Resources, whose generosity was critical to restoring this very special institution and also helps to ensure its survival for many years to come,” Tolley said during the ceremony. “This theater is such a huge part of our community here. Antero Resources has been with us throughout the construction and re-opening phases, but also remained steadfast in their support during this unprecedented pandemic, which has been crucial to ensuring the Robinson Grand can remain operational and ready to open its doors again. Their support has not only helped us to sustain, it has also helped to produce free virtual content on our stage that has been enjoyed by everyone throughout the past several months and continues through the end of March.”

Currently, the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is making strides to re-open for public events during the spring of 2021, with a ramp-up that coincides with state/local restrictions, coronavirus cases continue to decline in the area. Major plans are beginning to take place with numerous rescheduled events from 2020, while also including plans to release new and exciting events for the fall and winter of 2021, along with 2022. For the most up-to-date information, please visit tickets.therobinsongrand.com.

Today’s gift is the latest in a series of contributions to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center,” explained Kevin Ellis, Regional Vice President of Antero Resources. “The theatre enriches our community in so many ways, providing opportunities for children and seniors and our hundreds of employees. We believe in its mission and support its growth and so this financial gift is important. Antero Resources always looks for ways to make our community better. It’s just part of our culture.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.