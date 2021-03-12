Advertisement

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Wellsburg, Aurora, and Reedsville

Bonnie's Bus
Bonnie's Bus(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, know as Bonnie’s Bus, will visit Brooke and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.

This is a service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute. The locations and scheduling is as follows:

  • Brooke County Health Department in Wellsburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17. For an appointment, call 304-737-3665.
  • Aurora VFD in Aurora from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 19. For an appointment, call 304-735-3155.
  • Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department in Reedsville from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 20. For an appointment, call 304-864-0884.

Extra precautions are being taken to ensure safety during the pandemic. Staff members are masked, patients wait in their vehicles until their appointment time, and staff have additional time to sanitize between appointments.

The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. However, those who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.

Uninsured women who live in the state of West Virginia and are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Since 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia, and these screenings have led to the detection of more than 110 cases of breast cancer. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.

For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.    

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after...
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after high-speed chase

Latest News

Downtown Morgantown has had trouble with homelessness and drug addiction. City council members...
A New Mural Brings More Art to Morgantown
Antero and Grand Robinson
Antero Resources Gifts Robinson Grand Capital Campaign with $100,000 Check
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 12 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 12 2021 12 PM
Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.
Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road