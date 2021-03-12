Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Wellsburg, Aurora, and Reedsville

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 45-foot, state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, know as Bonnie’s Bus, will visit Brooke and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.

This is a service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute. The locations and scheduling is as follows:

Brooke County Health Department in Wellsburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17. For an appointment, call 304-737-3665.

Aurora VFD in Aurora from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 19. For an appointment, call 304-735-3155.

Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department in Reedsville from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 20. For an appointment, call 304-864-0884.

Extra precautions are being taken to ensure safety during the pandemic. Staff members are masked, patients wait in their vehicles until their appointment time, and staff have additional time to sanitize between appointments.

The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. However, those who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.

Uninsured women who live in the state of West Virginia and are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

Since 2009, Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia, and these screenings have led to the detection of more than 110 cases of breast cancer. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.

For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.

