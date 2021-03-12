Advertisement

Buzz Lightyear toy reunited with toddler after left on plane

A Buzz Lightyear toy made its way back to his owner after a "special mission" at Southwest...
A Buzz Lightyear toy made its way back to his owner after a "special mission" at Southwest Airlines.(Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - It was to Little Rock and beyond for a beloved Buzz Lightyear toy.

Its journey started when his owner Hagen forgot his toy on a plane in Dallas. His family didn’t realize it until they were already in their rental car.

Enter Jason, a Southwest worker in Little Rock, who spotted the toy and made it his mission to get Buzz home.

Thanks to the efforts of a Southwest employee, Hagen was reunited with his beloved Buzz...
Thanks to the efforts of a Southwest employee, Hagen was reunited with his beloved Buzz Lightyear toy.(Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource)

Luckily, just like Andy’s Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, Hagen’s name was written on the toy, making it easy to track him down.

Buzz Lightyear arrived home a few days later in a hand-decorated box complete with pictures of his “special mission” with Southwest Airlines.

Hagen and his family had landed at Dallas Love Field and were already driving off in a rental car when they realized...

Posted by Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after...
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after high-speed chase

Latest News

Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
Cases of coronavirus variants believed to be more contagious have been identified in just about...
2 ways to combat coronavirus variants
New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio thinks the time has come for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
NYC Mayor DeBlasio: Cuomo must resign
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Multiple members of NY’s congressional delegation say Cuomo should resign
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’