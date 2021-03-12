Cory Davonta Smith, Jr. sentenced to 57 months of incarceration for role in a drug distribution

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cory Davonta Smith, Jr., of Barberton, Ohio, has been sentenced to 57 months of incarceration for his role in a drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced today.

Smith, also known as “C.J.,” age 27, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine” in July of 2020. He admitted to working in conjunction with others to distribute 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine in November 2018 in Gilmer County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The investigation was conducted by The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

