Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road
Harrison County 911 officials say there are no injuries.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene for a vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.
According to Harrison County 911 officials, responders were sent to the accident at 9:03 A.M.
At this time, there are no injuries to report.
The Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments responded to the accident.
