Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene for a vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, responders were sent to the accident at 9:03 A.M.

At this time, there are no injuries to report.

The Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments responded to the accident.

