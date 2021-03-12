Advertisement

Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road

Harrison County 911 officials say there are no injuries.
Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.
Crews respond to vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews are on scene for a vehicle accident on Meadowbrook Road.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, responders were sent to the accident at 9:03 A.M.

At this time, there are no injuries to report.

The Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments responded to the accident.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after...
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after high-speed chase
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 12 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 12 2021 6 AM
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, March 11