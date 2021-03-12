Advertisement

Daughter sells homemade candy for her mother with stage 3 lung cancer

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman is using her candy Making skills to raise money For her mother, a mother with stage 3 lung cancer.

The rain was coming down but that didn’t stop Sheena McCormick. She’s staying out in the rain for good reason. She’s doing it for her mom.

“Taking her back and forth to the doctors...” says Sheena, holding back tears.

Kim Doak was recently in Ruby Memorial Hospital because she’s battling cancer.

Sheena’s mother Kim was in and out of the hospital for the past 5 months.

“Back in November, my mom had a lot of swelling in her ankle and her right foot, so I had taken her to the emergency department where they thought it was a congestive heart failure...Turned out they’d discover a mass in her long that was 5.6 centimeters,” said Sheena.

And with her candy for a cause, Sheena sells candy she makes herself and sells them to pay for expenses not covered by Medicaid.

“There will be some other things that she needs after chemo and radiation that we’ll use the money for. A hotel can cost anywhere between 80-130 dollars a night depending on where you go but we like to stay close to the hospital.”

Sheena already raised $1,300 so far.

She said her mom is a fighter but she only wishes she could do more.

“It makes you feel very helpless, you know?”

Rain or shine, she sells her chocolate candy for about $5 bucks each.

Sheena said sometimes they have to travel some two hours to see a doctor, and stay in hotels.

The costs can add up quickly.

Cinnamon hard tacks, peanut butter eggs, and chocolate rabbits, all homemade items she says.

The sweets made with love for her mother, the community is showing their support.

“Everybody comes together in a time of need, whether it be medical emergency or whatever the situation is, it seems that everybody pulls together when necessary and that’s amazing.”

Sheena raised $696 for her mother today.

⋅Cinnamon hard tack $2.00 each

⋅Peanut butter eggs $5.00 each

⋅Solid chocolate or white chocolate rabbits $2.00

⋅Suckers $1.00

If you are interested in purchasing any of Sheena’s homemade candy you can reach her at (304) 871-1759.

Too donate, click here.

