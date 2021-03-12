David Lester 73 years of age of Craigsville passed away March 7, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born October 18, 1947 in Nettie, WV and was the son of the late Joseph “Charley” and Gracie “June” Casto Lester. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by two infant brothers and two sisters, Rosemary (Bob) Gordon and Nancy (Sam) Scott. Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Adkins Barnette Lester; daughter, Terri (Jeff) Bishop; sons, Jimmy Barnette and David (Kerry) Lester Jr; granddaughters, Katlin, Kaylea and Charley; one grandson, Bryan Bishop; sisters, Lovia (Archie) Tayler of Florida, Phyllis (Rey) Lopez of Colorado, Phala (Billy) Tyler of Craigsville, Linda (Doug) Geranis of Summersville and Jonell (Billy) Vaughan of Muddlety; two brothers, Joe (Becky) Lester Jr of Ohio and Ike (Jodi) Lester of Colorado; also a host of other relatives and friends. He so loved going to the Millers Auction to visit all his friends. There will be no services at this time; a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Dave to his wife to help with medical bills and such. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Lester family.

