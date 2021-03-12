Advertisement

David Lester

David Lester
David Lester(David Lester)
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

David Lester 73 years of age of Craigsville passed away March 7, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital.  He was born October 18, 1947 in Nettie, WV and was the son of the late Joseph “Charley” and Gracie “June” Casto Lester.   Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by two infant brothers and two sisters, Rosemary (Bob) Gordon and Nancy (Sam) Scott. Survivors include his loving wife, Joyce Adkins Barnette Lester; daughter, Terri (Jeff) Bishop; sons, Jimmy Barnette and David (Kerry)  Lester Jr; granddaughters, Katlin, Kaylea and Charley; one grandson, Bryan Bishop; sisters, Lovia (Archie) Tayler of Florida, Phyllis (Rey) Lopez of Colorado, Phala (Billy) Tyler of Craigsville, Linda (Doug) Geranis of Summersville and Jonell (Billy) Vaughan of Muddlety; two brothers, Joe (Becky) Lester Jr of Ohio and Ike (Jodi) Lester of Colorado; also a host of other relatives and friends.  He so loved going to the Millers Auction to visit all his friends. There will be no services at this time; a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Dave to his wife to help with medical bills and such. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsreedfh.com Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Lester family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gummy worms, containing 10 milligrams of cannabidiol, are displayed at the Cannabis World...
Poison Center warns about dangers of Delta-8-THC
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
Parents and students protest the Lincoln High School graduation gown decision
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
WVU responds to hate group recruitment flyer
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after...
Upshur County man faces charges after allegedly firing multiple shots at officers after high-speed chase

Latest News

Kermit Melvin Harper
Kermit Melvin Harper
Robert “Bob” Edward Sollars Sr.
Robert “Bob” Edward Sollars Sr.
Betty Louise Keith Michaels
Betty Louise Keith Michaels
Addison Junior Nutter
Addison Junior Nutter